India to Host ISSF Junior World Cup: Shooting Sport to Soar
India has been awarded the right to host the ISSF Junior World Cup next year, showcasing its growing influence in the sport. ISSF President Luciano Rossi supports India's ambition to host more international events. The country's efforts in shooting sports infrastructure and athlete development continue to impress.
India has been granted the rights to host the ISSF Junior World Cup next year, marking another milestone in its influence on the shooting sport. ISSF President Luciano Rossi conveyed the international body's support for India's ambitions to host additional high-profile competitions.
Rossi praised India's impressive showing at the Junior World Championship in Peru and reiterated ISSF's backing for future applications by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). ''India's commitment to enhancing the sport's infrastructure and fostering talent makes it a crucial player globally,'' Rossi stated.
The ongoing World Cup Final, where 23 Indian shooters face top global competitors, demonstrates India's dedication to the sport. NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo emphasized the country's success, attributing it to collaborative efforts to strengthen the sport from grassroots to elite levels.
