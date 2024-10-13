Rhythm Sangwan Leads India's Charge at World Cup Final

The ISSF World Cup Final is set to kick off in New Delhi, despite the absence of Paris Olympic medallists. Leading the charge for hosts India is Rhythm Sangwan, who headlines a formidable 23-member squad determined to make their mark.

Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale have chosen to skip the competition at Dr. Karni Singh Range. However, rising stars like Ganemat Sekhon and Sonam Maskar aim to capitalize on their world rankings to shine in their respective events.

Among the Indian squad are nine athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics lineup, including seasoned shooters Arjun Babuta and Anish Bhanwala. With ISSF President Luciano Rossi attending, the tournament underlines India's growing influence in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)