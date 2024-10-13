Billie Jean King's Legacy: 50 Years of Transforming Women's Sports

Billie Jean King, a pioneer in the world of women's sports, is marking the 50th anniversary of the Women's Sports Foundation, an organization she founded. Reflecting on half a century of advocacy, King remains committed to furthering equality for female athletes.

From turning a modest $5,000 investment into over $100 million to advocating for equal pay, King's influence has been evident. Her efforts led to the U.S. Open offering equal prize money back in 1973, a groundbreaking achievement.

Despite progress, King, and others such as Julie Foudy, acknowledge ongoing challenges, particularly in leadership roles for women in sports. The anniversary event in New York underscores these themes, celebrating past accomplishments while highlighting future aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)