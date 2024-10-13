Left Menu

Thrilling T20 Battle: India vs. Australia Women's World Cup Showdown

In a thrilling Women's T20 World Cup Group A match, Australia posted a challenging score of 151/8 against India. Key contributors included Grace Harris with 40 runs and Deepti Sharma shining in India's bowling attack. The match featured decisive plays by both teams that captivated cricket fans worldwide.

Sharjah | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:25 IST
The Women's T20 World Cup Group A match became a spectacle as India faced off against Australia on Sunday. The Australian team managed to score 151/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Grace Harris led the Australian side with a top score of 40, while Deepti Sharma emerged as a strong force for India, taking two crucial wickets. The Indian bowlers, Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav, also contributed with vital wickets to keep the pressure on Australia.

An exhilarating game unfolded, marked by strategic plays and a gripping contest that captivated cricket enthusiasts globally. As both teams showcased their skills, Australia's significant partnerships and India's spirited defense stood out in this memorable encounter.

