Harmanpreet Singh Tops Hockey India League Auction: A Day of Record Buys

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the highest bid player on Day 1 of the Hockey India League auction, sold to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh. The auction witnessed substantial investments from franchises for local and international hockey talents, totaling Rs 16.88 crore. Gonzalo Peillat topped as the most expensive overseas player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:19 IST
Harmanpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic start to the Hockey India League auction, India captain Harmanpreet Singh clinched the accolade of the most expensive player, bought by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh. Sunday's auction saw franchises aggressively invest in top hockey talent.

A total of Rs 16 crore 88 lakh was spent on 54 players, including 18 international athletes. Alongside Singh, standout purchases included Abhishek, snapped up by the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 72 lakh, and Hardik Singh acquired by the UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh.

Tamil Nadu Dragons secured Germany's Gonzalo Peillat, the highest-priced overseas player, for Rs 68 lakh. The auctions reflect a promising future for the league, bringing both Indian and international top-tier talents to the teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

