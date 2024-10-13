Australia Dashes India's Semifinal Hopes Despite Harmanpreet's Heroics

Despite a valiant 54-not-out innings from Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India fell short by nine runs against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup, jeopardizing their chances for a semifinal spot. The defeat leaves India's fate dependent on New Zealand's performance against Pakistan on Monday.

India, chasing a target of 152, collapsed under pressure. Harmanpreet's efforts, including a vital 63-run partnership with Deepti Sharma, were in vain as India managed only 142 for nine. The team faltered with sloppy fielding and couldn't capitalize on chase opportunities, eventually succumbing to Australia's formidable side.

Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma impressed with the ball, but Australia proved too strong, setting India a challenging target. Contributions from Australia's Grace Harris and Ellyse Perry were instrumental in securing their undefeated semifinal entry, adding to India's woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)