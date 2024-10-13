Left Menu

Australia Dashes India's Semifinal Hopes Despite Harmanpreet's Heroics

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 54 could not prevent India's nine-run defeat to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup. India now depend on New Zealand's match outcome against Pakistan to secure a semifinal spot, as their chances hang by a thread after losing a crucial game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:34 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Despite a valiant 54-not-out innings from Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India fell short by nine runs against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup, jeopardizing their chances for a semifinal spot. The defeat leaves India's fate dependent on New Zealand's performance against Pakistan on Monday.

India, chasing a target of 152, collapsed under pressure. Harmanpreet's efforts, including a vital 63-run partnership with Deepti Sharma, were in vain as India managed only 142 for nine. The team faltered with sloppy fielding and couldn't capitalize on chase opportunities, eventually succumbing to Australia's formidable side.

Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma impressed with the ball, but Australia proved too strong, setting India a challenging target. Contributions from Australia's Grace Harris and Ellyse Perry were instrumental in securing their undefeated semifinal entry, adding to India's woes.

