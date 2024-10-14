Left Menu

Cameron Green's Injury Upsets Australia’s Cricket Strategy Against India

Australian cricketer Cameron Green will miss the India test series due to a lumbar stress fracture requiring surgery. His absence necessitates changes in Australia's batting order with potential opportunities for young players. Recovery is expected to take six months, impacting his future cricket participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:45 IST
Cameron Green

Cameron Green, Australia's all-rounder, is set to miss the test series against India due to a surgery on his lumbar spine stress fracture. His recovery period is estimated to be around six months, affecting his future involvement in cricket.

Cricket Australia announced the decision for surgery after consultations with New Zealand specialists experienced in treating pace bowlers. The alternative for Green would have been a rehabilitation period with limitations on his bowling capacity during the India series.

Green's absence is a significant blow to Australia's strategy, prompting shifts in the batting order. A new opener will be selected for the series, with auditions for the role taking place in the upcoming Australia A matches against India A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

