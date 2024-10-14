Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Sam Konstas Garners National Attention with Twin Centuries

Teenage cricket sensation Sam Konstas impresses selectors with his performance in New South Wales, earning a spot in the Australia A squad for upcoming matches against India A. At just 19, Konstas's twin centuries in a Sheffield Shield match have positioned him as a contender for a test spot amidst an injury in the national team.

Sam Konstas, a rising teenage cricket star from New South Wales, has caught the attention of selectors after scoring twin centuries in a Sheffield Shield match against South Australia. This remarkable achievement has placed him in consideration for the upcoming test series against India, following his inclusion in the Australia A squad.

With Cameron Green sidelined due to a back injury, selectors announced on Monday that Konstas would be part of a 17-man squad to face India A in Mackay and Melbourne. The prospect of a test spot now looms for Konstas, who has played just five first-class matches but has already left a mark comparable to cricket legend Ricky Ponting.

Australia's selectors, led by George Bailey, also included experienced players like Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris in the squad, emphasizing while Konstas's talent is recognized, competition remains stiff. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia revealed its 14-man ODI squad for a series against Pakistan, with Pat Cummins set to make a captaincy return.

