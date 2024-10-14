Teen Prodigy Sam Konstas Garners National Attention with Twin Centuries

Sam Konstas, a rising teenage cricket star from New South Wales, has caught the attention of selectors after scoring twin centuries in a Sheffield Shield match against South Australia. This remarkable achievement has placed him in consideration for the upcoming test series against India, following his inclusion in the Australia A squad.

With Cameron Green sidelined due to a back injury, selectors announced on Monday that Konstas would be part of a 17-man squad to face India A in Mackay and Melbourne. The prospect of a test spot now looms for Konstas, who has played just five first-class matches but has already left a mark comparable to cricket legend Ricky Ponting.

Australia's selectors, led by George Bailey, also included experienced players like Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris in the squad, emphasizing while Konstas's talent is recognized, competition remains stiff. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia revealed its 14-man ODI squad for a series against Pakistan, with Pat Cummins set to make a captaincy return.

(With inputs from agencies.)