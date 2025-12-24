Ricky Ponting Evaluates Cameron Green's Growing Pains in Test Cricket

In a candid assessment, former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has shared his thoughts on the present status of Cameron Green's career in international cricket. The towering all-rounder is navigating his way through a testing Ashes series, making limited impact over the first three Tests, which Australia has already clinched.

Cameron Green, according to Ponting, remains a player whose ultimate impact is yet to fully materialize. Despite having participated in 35 Test matches since debuting against India, Green's performance metrics, such as an average just above 30, indicate room for growth. He has recorded 1641 runs and 37 wickets, signaling potential but also inconsistency.

Ponting, emphasizing Green's unique skills, pointed out memorable performances, including an unbeaten 174 against New Zealand. Nevertheless, Green's challenge remains his quest for a consistent playing style. Ponting advised Green to simplify his cricketing approach, reminding him of the importance of deriving confidence from his domestic success.

