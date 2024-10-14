Pakistan Cricket Board's Bold Move: Young Blood to Lead Against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made headlines by dropping star players Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah from the squad for the upcoming Tests against England. This surprising move comes after a heavy defeat in the series opener by innings and 47 runs.

The PCB defended its decision, emphasizing the need to rest key players, and revealed plans to reinvigorate the team with fresh talent. A spokesperson for the PCB assured that the change aligns with the best interests of Pakistan cricket, choosing to prepare a young, dynamic squad for the future.

Following the restructuring of the men's selection committee, which now includes Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali, and Hassan Cheema, five new players—Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, and Kamran Ghulam—have been introduced to the team.

Spinners Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood were initially selected for the opening Test, but were later replaced. A PCB spokesperson described this as a strategic decision, taking into account the players' current form and the potential benefits of incorporating younger players.

The PCB has expressed confidence in the ability of these young cricketers to perform on the international stage. Shan Masood will captain the team in the second Test, starting Tuesday in Multan. The refreshed squad is set to take on the challenges ahead with a renewed focus on developing the next generation of Test players.

Pakistan's lineup for the two Tests against England includes Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), and a mix of both familiar faces and fresh talents like Haseebullah and Kamran Ghulam, all aiming for a notable showing in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)