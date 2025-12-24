Florida Bishops Urge Holiday Immigration Enforcement Pause Amidst Crackdown

Florida's Catholic bishops have made a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump to cease immigration enforcement during the Christmas holidays, highlighting the need for compassion during this time.

Emphasizing humanity, the bishops expressed concern over the suffering caused by the ongoing immigration crackdown, urging for a temporary pause. Trump's administration, which holds a strong stance on deporting criminal illegal aliens, remains firm on its current policy.

This appeal from the bishops follows previous criticism from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and statements from Pope Leo condemning immigrant mistreatment. As public scrutiny continues, the administration is poised to expand enforcement efforts in the coming year.

