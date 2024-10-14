Left Menu

Ben Stokes Returns: England's Second Test Against Pakistan Set for Drama

England captain Ben Stokes returns for the second test against Pakistan after recovering from a hamstring injury. Matthew Potts will also play, with Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes rested. The series will conclude with a third match in Rawalpindi starting October 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:21 IST
England cricket captain Ben Stokes is set to return to the lineup for the second test against Pakistan, after being sidelined for the last four matches due to a hamstring injury, the ECB announced on Monday. Stokes, who suffered the injury in August during The Hundred, sees his role temporarily covered by Ollie Pope.

In addition to Stokes' return, seamer Matthew Potts has been named in the XI for the first time since August. Meanwhile, cricketers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes have been rested for the Multan match, which kicks off on Tuesday. England displayed a commanding performance in the first test, defeating Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs.

The English squad for the series includes Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes as captain, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir. The tour will wrap up with a final match in Rawalpindi, starting October 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

