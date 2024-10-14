Stranded Super Eagles: Nigeria Threatens Boycott Over Libya Airport Chaos
Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, faced severe discomfort after being diverted to a distant Libyan airport ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. With inadequate provisions, they considered boycotting the game. Libya's Football Federation explained the diversion as unplanned, emphasizing goodwill for resolution.
Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, encountered significant obstacles ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya. The team was unexpectedly redirected to Al Abraq International Airport, 250 kilometers away from their intended destination in Benghazi.
The Nigerian players, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, have expressed their frustration after being stranded at the airport for over 12 hours without basic provisions. Troost-Ekong emphasized that the team might boycott the match due to the circumstances.
The Libyan Football Federation urged cooperation and understanding, denouncing any allegations of foul play. Meanwhile, Nigeria previously secured a 1-0 victory against Libya in Uyo, advancing significantly in their group with seven points.
