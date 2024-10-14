Kiwis Outpace Britain in America's Cup Showdown

New Zealand took an impressive 4-0 lead over Britain in the ongoing America's Cup defense on Monday. The Kiwi crew displayed exceptional skill in the initial stages, managing to gain a slight performance edge over Britain's 'Britannia.' This propelled them to secure victory in what was the most tightly contested race to date in this first-to-seven-wins series.

Despite the setback and coming off an umpire decision that disadvantaged them on Sunday, Britain's skipper, Ben Ainslie, expressed determination. During a post-race interview, Ainslie highlighted the team's resolve to rebound, indicating that Tuesday's reserve day would offer a valuable chance to strategize and close the performance gap.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's leadership, under the relaxed guidance of skipper Peter Burling, celebrated yet another victory. Burling described every race win as 'super nice,' acknowledging the remarkable steps New Zealand has taken in optimizing their boat's performance, evident in their improved racing maneuvers.

