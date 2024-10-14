Shooting World Cup Final: A Celebration of Excellence

The Shooting World Cup Final commenced with a grand opening at the Karni Singh Ranges, assembling around 200 top-tier shooters from 37 countries, including acclaimed Olympic medallists. The Indian contingent, led by pistol shooter Rhythm Sangwan, features a 23-member squad notable for its global ranking talents and young stars aiming for their shot at fame.

Notably absent are bronze-medallists from the Paris Olympics—Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale. Instead, new talents like Ganemat Sekhon and Sonam Maskar are in the spotlight, poised to push boundaries and achieve high rankings in events such as women's skeet and 10m air rifle, respectively.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed India's honor in hosting this esteemed international event, emphasizing sportsmanship and unity. ISSF President Luciano Rossi added hopes for the sport's growing global presence. The finale promises not only competition but a unifying celebration of skill and determination.

