Hockey India League Auction 2024: Historic Deals and New Beginnings

The Hockey India League Player Auction for the 2024/25 season witnessed a flurry of activity in New Delhi, marking a successful event over Sunday and Monday. All eight men's franchises secured formidable line-ups for the anticipated season, set to unfold in Rourkela later this year.

Among the highlights of Day 2, Belgium's Victor Wegnez fetched the highest bid for an overseas player, sold for Rs 40 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club. Other notable international acquisitions included the Dutch captain Thierry Brinkman and Belgium's Arthur Van Doren, both joining Kalinga Lancers. On the domestic front, Moriangthem Rabichandra and Maninder Singh emerged as significant signings, reflecting the eagerness to strengthen local participation.

Young talents also found their moment under the spotlight, with Angad Bir Singh and Rajinder securing lucrative spots. Meanwhile, the first day saw hefty investments in core Indian players, with Soorma Hockey Club acquiring Harmanpreet Singh for a record Rs 78 lakh. The event precedes the Women's Auction, which will showcase the burgeoning interest in women's hockey.

The 2024-25 league extends to 8 men's and 6 women's teams, heralding the first standalone women's format alongside the men's. Previous victors Kalinga Lancers aspire to defend their title as the league kicks off on December 28, with matches spread across Ranchi and Rourkela. This season promises a thrilling chapter in Indian hockey.

