Mohammed Shami's Fitness Dilemma Ahead of Australia Test Tour
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has hinted that pacer Mohammed Shami might miss the upcoming Test series in Australia due to a delayed recovery from ankle surgery, compounded by knee swelling. Shami's fitness is closely monitored by the National Cricket Academy as he undergoes rehabilitation.
Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:48 IST
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has cast doubt on Mohammed Shami's participation in Australia's upcoming Test series, citing ongoing recovery challenges.
Shami, who last played during the ODI World Cup final, is recovering from ankle surgery but faces complications from knee swelling, disrupting his fitness schedule.
The National Cricket Academy is overseeing Shami's rehabilitation, with plans for practice games to ensure full recovery before a return to international cricket.
