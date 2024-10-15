Mohammed Shami's Race Against Time: Fitness Battle Ahead of Australia Tour

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket is uncertain following a knee injury sustained during fitness training after heel surgery, captain Rohit Sharma revealed on Tuesday.

Rohit stated that Shami, out since last year's World Cup final, was nearly fit before being sidelined for the New Zealand series. Concerns now center on his readiness for the Australia tour next month.

Scheduled for a November 22 start, the tour comprises five tests. While hopeful, India awaits Shami's fitness assessment post-New Zealand series before deciding his participation.

