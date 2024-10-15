Sarina Wiegman Gears Up England Women's Squad for Euro 2025 Challenge

England women's manager, Sarina Wiegman, has brought back Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker after her recovery from a significant ankle injury. Parker's inclusion comes ahead of England's upcoming home matches against Germany and South Africa this month.

Key players Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lauren James are set to rejoin the squad after missing out on the Euro 2025 qualifiers due to injuries. Wiegman emphasizes the squad's focus on defending their title in next year's European Championship.

England looks forward to a series of friendlies, including matches against Olympic champions the United States and Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland. These matches will aid in their preparation for next summer's tournament, aiming to strengthen their title defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)