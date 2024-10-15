Left Menu

Sarina Wiegman Gears Up England Women's Squad for Euro 2025 Challenge

England women's manager Sarina Wiegman has reselected Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker in the squad following her recovery from an ankle issue. Players like Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lauren James also join after recent absences. England prepares for various friendlies, building up to the Euro 2025 Championship.

Updated: 15-10-2024 15:15 IST
England women's manager, Sarina Wiegman, has brought back Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker after her recovery from a significant ankle injury. Parker's inclusion comes ahead of England's upcoming home matches against Germany and South Africa this month.

Key players Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lauren James are set to rejoin the squad after missing out on the Euro 2025 qualifiers due to injuries. Wiegman emphasizes the squad's focus on defending their title in next year's European Championship.

England looks forward to a series of friendlies, including matches against Olympic champions the United States and Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland. These matches will aid in their preparation for next summer's tournament, aiming to strengthen their title defense strategy.

