Pakistan's Test Struggles: Saim Ayub's Near Miss Amidst England's Spin Trap

Pakistan, struggling on the first day of the second Test against England, were 173 for three at tea. Saim Ayub's dismissal just before the break came as a notable setback. His partnership of 149 runs with the debutant Kamran Ghulam had temporarily stabilized the situation at Multan Cricket Ground.

Initially, Pakistan's decision to bat first appeared flawed. England's captain Ben Stokes judiciously switched to spin after early seam success, a move that quickly bore fruit. Jack Leach was pivotal, dismissing Abdullah Shafique and later the captain Shan Masood, both to spin-induced dismissals.

Kamran Ghulam's confident debut innings included a fearless six against Leach, marking his maiden Test fifty. Despite Stokes' continued pressure, Saim Ayub's resistance ended pushing Matthew Potts' delivery to Stokes, contributing to Pakistan's challenges in overcoming England's strategic spin onslaught.

