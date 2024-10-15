Dominant Wins at Senior Women Inter-Department Hockey Championship

The Senior Women Inter-Department National Hockey Championship saw emphatic victories on Tuesday with the Sports Authority of India, Union Bank of India, and Railway Sports Promotion Board showcasing their prowess.

Sports Authority of India delivered a remarkable performance, defeating UCO Women's Hockey Academy 11-0. Key players like Preeti Dubey and Edula Jyothi contributed decisively with their scoring efforts.

In other matches, Union Bank of India overcame Sashastra Seema Bal 4-2, and Railway Sports Promotion Board outclassed Tamil Nadu Police with a formidable 10-0 triumph, highlighting the depth and skill within these teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)