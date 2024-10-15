Women's Kabaddi League Kicks Off with Nationwide Trials

The inaugural season of the Women's Kabaddi League (WKL) is stirring excitement with the announcement of nationwide selection trials before the player auction process, as announced by organizers on Tuesday.

The league will include teams such as the Bengaluru Hawks, Delhi Durgas, Gujarat Angels, and more, according to released information.

This initiative aims to unveil talented female athletes across the nation, who will participate in trials following a round-robin and home-away format. International players may also join this groundbreaking venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)