Left Menu

Women's Kabaddi League Kicks Off with Nationwide Trials

The Women's Kabaddi League (WKL) is set to launch its inaugural season with nationwide selection trials. These trials aim to identify exceptional female athletes for the league's auction process. The WKL will feature multiple teams and plans to incorporate international players, following a round-robin and home-away format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:46 IST
Women's Kabaddi League Kicks Off with Nationwide Trials
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural season of the Women's Kabaddi League (WKL) is stirring excitement with the announcement of nationwide selection trials before the player auction process, as announced by organizers on Tuesday.

The league will include teams such as the Bengaluru Hawks, Delhi Durgas, Gujarat Angels, and more, according to released information.

This initiative aims to unveil talented female athletes across the nation, who will participate in trials following a round-robin and home-away format. International players may also join this groundbreaking venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024