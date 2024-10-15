Dafydd Jenkins: The Resilient Welsh Lock Eyes Return

Welsh rugby star Dafydd Jenkins is set to miss the November internationals as he recovers from surgeries on his knee and shoulder. The news comes as Jenkins hopes to regain fitness ahead of the Six Nations tournament. The 21-year-old, who led Wales during the last Six Nations, sustained a knee injury while on international duty in Australia this July.

Wales is scheduled to compete against Fiji, Australia, and world champions South Africa in Cardiff in November. Head coach Warren Gatland will announce the squad next week. The absence of Jenkins, the Exeter captain, from the start of the 2024-25 Premiership season is noticeable as he eyes a return during Exeter's Champions Cup game against Toulouse on December 15.

Reflecting on his time away from the field, Jenkins remarked, "It's been horrible. It's probably the first time I've had such a long time off." Despite the challenge, he remains motivated, stating that the break has increased his hunger for the game. Jenkins has accumulated 19 caps for Wales since his debut in November 2022 and became the country's second-youngest captain during a challenging Six Nations campaign.

