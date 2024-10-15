Left Menu

Dafydd Jenkins: The Resilient Welsh Lock Eyes Return

Welsh rugby player Dafydd Jenkins will miss the upcoming November internationals due to knee and shoulder surgery. Jenkins, who captained Wales in the Six Nations, aims for a comeback by the Six Nations. Despite the setback, he remains motivated and targets a return against Toulouse in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:56 IST
Dafydd Jenkins: The Resilient Welsh Lock Eyes Return

Welsh rugby star Dafydd Jenkins is set to miss the November internationals as he recovers from surgeries on his knee and shoulder. The news comes as Jenkins hopes to regain fitness ahead of the Six Nations tournament. The 21-year-old, who led Wales during the last Six Nations, sustained a knee injury while on international duty in Australia this July.

Wales is scheduled to compete against Fiji, Australia, and world champions South Africa in Cardiff in November. Head coach Warren Gatland will announce the squad next week. The absence of Jenkins, the Exeter captain, from the start of the 2024-25 Premiership season is noticeable as he eyes a return during Exeter's Champions Cup game against Toulouse on December 15.

Reflecting on his time away from the field, Jenkins remarked, "It's been horrible. It's probably the first time I've had such a long time off." Despite the challenge, he remains motivated, stating that the break has increased his hunger for the game. Jenkins has accumulated 19 caps for Wales since his debut in November 2022 and became the country's second-youngest captain during a challenging Six Nations campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024