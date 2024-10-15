Left Menu

PV Sindhu Advances, Lakshya Sen Exits Early at Denmark Open

PV Sindhu moves to the Denmark Open's second round due to her opponent's retirement. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen exits early after losing a close match to China's Lu Guangzu, marking another setback after an Arctic Open defeat. Malvika Bansod also faces an early exit at the tournament.

PV Sindhu. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Indian badminton icon PV Sindhu has progressed to the second round of the Denmark Open, following an early exit by her opponent Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei due to injury. Sindhu showcased her dominance by winning the first set 21-8 and had a comfortable lead of 13-7 in the second set before Pai retired with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen's aspirations at the Denmark Open ended in disappointment. Sen faced a tough challenge against China's Lu Guangzu in the opening round and, despite a promising start with a 21-12 victory in the first game, crumbled as Lu fought back to win the subsequent games 21-19 and 21-14. This continues a pattern of early exits for Sen following his Arctic Open campaign.

Adding to the mixed fortunes for Indian players, Malvika Bansod was eliminated from the women's singles after a defeat to Nguyen Thuy Linh in straight sets, 21-13, 21-12. Bansod, who had a commendable quarterfinal run at the China Open, faced a similar fate at the Arctic Open, underscoring a tough period for Indian shuttlers at international circuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

