Sports Showdown: The Highlights and Turnarounds
The latest sporting updates feature Ottawa Senators' thrilling OT win over LA Kings, Cleveland Browns' firm decision to stick with QB Deshaun Watson amidst losses, and injury updates impacting NBA's Kawhi Leonard and NFL's Jordan Mailata. Additionally, Bulls' Lonzo Ball eyes a comeback, and Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw confirms a 2025 return.
The Ottawa Senators emerged victorious in a nail-biting overtime match against the Los Angeles Kings, concluding the high-scoring game 8-7. Josh Norris was the hero for Ottawa, netting the decisive goal just 56 seconds into overtime. Power-play opportunities were abundant, with the teams combining for seven goals.
Cleveland Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski dismissed any notion of a quarterback controversy, confirming Deshaun Watson as their lead in spite of recent defeats. The Browns, now 1-5, suffered a narrow loss to the Eagles, where Watson was heavily pressured, sacked five times, and pulled below 200 passing yards again.
In a major blow to the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard will miss the preseason due to a knee injury, raising doubts about his availability for the regular season opener. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles grapple with the absence of left tackle Jordan Mailata, sidelined with a hamstring injury.
