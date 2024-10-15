Sports Showdown: The Highlights and Turnarounds

The Ottawa Senators emerged victorious in a nail-biting overtime match against the Los Angeles Kings, concluding the high-scoring game 8-7. Josh Norris was the hero for Ottawa, netting the decisive goal just 56 seconds into overtime. Power-play opportunities were abundant, with the teams combining for seven goals.

Cleveland Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski dismissed any notion of a quarterback controversy, confirming Deshaun Watson as their lead in spite of recent defeats. The Browns, now 1-5, suffered a narrow loss to the Eagles, where Watson was heavily pressured, sacked five times, and pulled below 200 passing yards again.

In a major blow to the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard will miss the preseason due to a knee injury, raising doubts about his availability for the regular season opener. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles grapple with the absence of left tackle Jordan Mailata, sidelined with a hamstring injury.

