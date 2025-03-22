Left Menu

CRPF Sub-Inspector Succumbs to Injuries from Jharkhand IED Blast

A CRPF sub-inspector has died from injuries following an IED blast in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. The explosion also injured a head constable. Officials confirmed the casualties occurred in the Marangponga forest area. Despite being airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal could not be saved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has died, officials reported today. The blast reportedly took place in the Marangponga forest under the jurisdiction of the Chotanagra Police Station.

Officials identified the deceased as Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal of the CRPF 193rd battalion. Along with Head Constable Parth Pratim Dey, Mandal was seriously injured in the explosion, which urgently necessitated advanced medical care.

Both injured personnel were promptly airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. However, despite efforts, Sub-Inspector Mandal succumbed to his injuries, while further information on the head constable's condition is awaited. The incident has raised significant concerns over security in the region. Further details are pending as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

