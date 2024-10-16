Seattle's Lumen Field to Host Thrilling Club World Cup Showdown

Seattle's Lumen Field is set to host six exhilarating games during the next Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently announced. Among the matches will be those featuring the Seattle Sounders, who secured their place in the competition by triumphing in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League.

Across 12 stadiums, 63 thrilling games will unfold as the tournament expands to an impressive 32 teams from FIFA's six soccer confederations. Despite concerns from players' unions over scheduling, fans are eager for the event kicking off on June 15, with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.

This prestigious event promises to boost the global stature of the sport in the U.S., fostering a legacy that accompanies Seattle's role as a host city for the 2026 World Cup. Lumen Field, which uses artificial turf shared by NFL's Seattle Seahawks, will temporarily fit a grass field for this celebration of soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)