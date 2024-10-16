Historic Change: Perth to Host Ashes Series-Opener in 2025

For the first time in over four decades, the Gabba will not kick off an Ashes series down under. Cricket Australia announced that Perth would instead host the series opener in 2025. This marks a shift from Brisbane's historic hosting duty, as the five-test series commences at the brand-new Perth Stadium.

Brisbane's Gabba, a once-staple venue for the series start, has seen its status waning. The ground last lost its inaugural hosting role back in 1982. Since then, developments such as Perth Stadium's opening in 2017 and a decade-old revamp of Adelaide Oval have influenced cricketing decisions.

The 2025-26 Ashes series promises an intense rivalry, with Australia and England vying for supremacy. Cricket Australia highlighted the fervent anticipation among global fans at a recent schedule unveiling in Perth. Notably, Australia has maintained a solid track record in recent Ashes contests, both at home and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)