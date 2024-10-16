Left Menu

Pochettino's First Defeat: Mexico Triumphs in Friendly

Mauricio Pochettino experienced his first loss as U.S. national team coach in a friendly match against Mexico, losing 2-0. Goals from Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta delivered a crucial win for Mexico, while the U.S. team struggled without key players like Christian Pulisic. Andres Guardado's retirement also grabbed attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:10 IST
Pochettino's First Defeat: Mexico Triumphs in Friendly
Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first loss as head coach of the U.S. national team in a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in a friendly match in Guadalajara.

Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta secured the victory for Mexico, while the absence of key U.S. players like Christian Pulisic affected their performance.

The game also marked Andres Guardado's emotional farewell, as Mexico aimed to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Valencia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024