Pochettino's First Defeat: Mexico Triumphs in Friendly
Mauricio Pochettino experienced his first loss as U.S. national team coach in a friendly match against Mexico, losing 2-0. Goals from Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta delivered a crucial win for Mexico, while the U.S. team struggled without key players like Christian Pulisic. Andres Guardado's retirement also grabbed attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:10 IST
Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first loss as head coach of the U.S. national team in a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in a friendly match in Guadalajara.
Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta secured the victory for Mexico, while the absence of key U.S. players like Christian Pulisic affected their performance.
The game also marked Andres Guardado's emotional farewell, as Mexico aimed to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Valencia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement