Pochettino's First Defeat: Mexico Triumphs in Friendly

Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first loss as head coach of the U.S. national team in a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in a friendly match in Guadalajara.

Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta secured the victory for Mexico, while the absence of key U.S. players like Christian Pulisic affected their performance.

The game also marked Andres Guardado's emotional farewell, as Mexico aimed to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Valencia.

