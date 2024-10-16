Pat Cummins Faces Dilemma: Family or Crucial Test Series?

Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins has hinted at the possibility of missing a portion of next year's Test series against Sri Lanka. This potential absence coincides with the anticipated arrival of his second child with wife Becky in late January or early February, conflicting with the series schedule, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

This series, popularly known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, holds substantial weight for the ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia, currently ranked second, is under pressure from teams such as India, Sri Lanka, England, and South Africa. Cummins reflected on missing significant family moments during previous tournaments, such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021, and expressed the importance of balancing family and career.

Citing the precedence of family over sports, Cummins remarked that cricketers prioritize family, and the sporting world remains understanding of this balance. Australia is set to start their summer with a three-match ODI series against Pakistan starting November 4, followed by the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series from November 22 in Perth, culminating in the series goal at Sydney Cricket Ground in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)