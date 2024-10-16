Thomas Tuchel: New Era for England's National Team

Renowned football coach Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the head coach of England's national team, the Football Association announced on Wednesday. This marks the first time a German has taken on the role for the English squad.

Tuchel, who becomes the third foreign manager to lead England, arrives with a formidable reputation. He will work alongside English assistant coach Anthony Barry, underscoring a blend of international expertise and local knowledge.

The decision follows the resignation of Gareth Southgate after England's loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Tuchel steps in for temporary head Lee Carsley, ready to chart a new direction for the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)