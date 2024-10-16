Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel: New Era for England's National Team

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new head coach of the England national football team. The announcement comes after Gareth Southgate's resignation. German-born Tuchel becomes the third foreign coach for England and will be assisted by Anthony Barry. He succeeds interim coach Lee Carsley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:17 IST
Thomas Tuchel: New Era for England's National Team
Thomas Tuchel

Renowned football coach Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the head coach of England's national team, the Football Association announced on Wednesday. This marks the first time a German has taken on the role for the English squad.

Tuchel, who becomes the third foreign manager to lead England, arrives with a formidable reputation. He will work alongside English assistant coach Anthony Barry, underscoring a blend of international expertise and local knowledge.

The decision follows the resignation of Gareth Southgate after England's loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Tuchel steps in for temporary head Lee Carsley, ready to chart a new direction for the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024