Messi Magic Continues to Amaze at 37

Lionel Scaloni praised Lionel Messi after his stellar performance at 37, during Argentina's 6-0 victory over Bolivia. Despite recent injuries, Messi scored his 10th international hat-trick, further solidifying his incredible talent. Scaloni expressed pride in his squad's performance amid challenges like key suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:25 IST
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni continues to marvel at Lionel Messi's brilliance, even as the football star dazzles the world at age 37. During a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, Messi achieved his 10th international hat-trick, contributing to Argentina's 6-0 victory.

Messi, recovering from an injury at the Copa America, displayed unwavering commitment. In response, the record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner declared his intention to keep playing as long as his performance meets his high standards.

Despite challenges, including key players missing due to injury and suspension, Scaloni remains immensely proud of his team's accomplishments. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, absent for two matches due to suspension, underscores the squad's resilience and exemplary behavior.

