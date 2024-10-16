Duckett's Fiery Fifty Sets Stage for England's Response in Multan
Ben Duckett's unbeaten fifty led England's response to Pakistan's first-innings score on day two of the second test in Multan. Duckett and Zak Crawley formed a strong opening partnership, surviving multiple challenges. Pakistan added crucial runs with useful contributions from their lower order despite injury setbacks.
Ben Duckett's explosive unbeaten fifty propelled England's formidable response to Pakistan's first-innings score of 366 on the second day of the test match in Multan. By tea, England reached 88 for one, with Duckett at 53 and Ollie Pope on five.
Duckett, along with Zak Crawley, initiated a brisk 73-run opening partnership. Crawley's innings, full of close shaves, ended at 27 after an unsuccessful run-out chance and a reversed lbw decision. Ultimately, he was outplayed by Noman Ali following a successful caught-behind review.
Pakistan's lower order had already chipped in essential runs, pushing their score past 350. Notable contributions came from Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, and Noman Ali. Despite Jamal sustaining a hip injury, England advanced in the series with a prior win in Multan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
