Ashalata Devi Poised for 100th Match Milestone at SAFF Women's Championship Opener Against Pakistan

Ashalata Devi, a senior Indian defender, is set to make history as the first Indian woman footballer to play 100 international matches when India faces Pakistan in the SAFF Women's Championship. The game is expected to be a challenging contest, emphasizing the improving quality of women's football in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:04 IST
The Indian women's football team is ready to tackle rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the SAFF Women's Championship. All eyes are on Ashalata Devi, who is set to become the first Indian woman to reach 100 international appearances, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Ashalata emphasized the importance of a strong start, noting that India had defeated Pakistan 3-0 in their last encounter. However, she is wary of their opponents' growth and preparation, acknowledging the respect they hold for the Pakistani team and the challenge ahead.

India's head coach, Santosh Kashyap, anticipates a tightly contested match, having observed Pakistan's recent performances. Highlighting their physicality and improving skills, Kashyap advised against underestimation. Pakistan's coach, Adeel Rizki, expects an interesting match, pointing to the rivalry and unpredictability brought by India's new strategies and coach.

