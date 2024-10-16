Series of Innovative Features for 2024-25 Season on NBA App Enhancing Global Viewing Experience

The NBA has launched a series of innovative features for the 2024-25 season on the NBA App, aimed at enhancing the global fan experience. The new updates underscore the league's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and personalization in sports entertainment.

A major highlight is the introduction of multiview for connected devices, allowing fans to watch up to four games simultaneously through NBA League Pass, the league’s live game subscription service. In addition to multiview, NBA League Pass subscribers worldwide can now further customize their experience by using smart rewind features, downloading games for offline viewing, and choosing from various recap formats like "All Possessions," "10-Minute Condensed," and "Key Highlights."

NBA Insights, a new AI-powered feature, enhances real-time engagement by analyzing games and providing deeper narratives, key player performances, and milestones. This tool, developed using Microsoft Azure, delivers text-based updates that go beyond traditional box scores, providing fans with a more detailed understanding of what’s happening on the court. Generative AI will also be used to translate game recaps and select programming into multiple languages, including French, Portuguese, and Spanish, broadening accessibility for the league’s global audience.

Another exciting feature is the "Dunk Score", an AI-generated in-game rating system for dunks that calculates scores based on factors such as jumping distance, force, and defensive resistance.

Season three of the "Pass the Rock" series will focus on Victor Wembanyama, following his rookie journey with the San Antonio Spurs and culminating in his Kia NBA Rookie of the Year win. The NBA App will also feature "Raising 18", a nine-part docuseries narrated by Al Horford that chronicles the Boston Celtics' path to their 2024 NBA Finals victory.

Interactive features, including the updated "Following" tab and revamped "Game Stories", will increase user personalization. Fans will also enjoy an upgraded "Moments" feed, now with multi-language support and available on Roku TVs, making it easier to access highlights on bigger screens.

NBA League Pass will feature alternate telecast options, including in-language streams (Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean), the return of "NBA Strategy Stream", which breaks down in-game tactics, and "NBA HooperVision", featuring NBA legend Quentin Richardson and guests.

As part of the NBA’s partnership with Meta, 52 live games will be streamed in virtual reality via NBA Arena in Meta Horizon Worlds and Xtadium on Meta Quest, with additional mixed reality options for League Pass subscribers, complete with real-time stats. Fans can find the full 2024-25 NBA schedule for Meta Quest on the NBA’s official website.

Additionally, the NBA continues to expand its Next Gen integrated digital platform, which powers direct-to-consumer streaming services for specific teams, including BlazerVision, ClipperVision, Jazz+, and Suns Live. The platform is also facilitating Spectrum SportsNet+ for Los Angeles Lakers content, further integrating team-specific streaming options into the NBA App ecosystem.

These innovative upgrades aim to elevate how fans interact with the NBA, bringing them closer to the action no matter where or how they watch.