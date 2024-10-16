Left Menu

Ashalata Devi: The Trailblazer of Indian Women's Football

Set to reach her 100th international cap, India's captain Ashalata Devi reflects on the highlights and challenges of her illustrious 13-year football career, notably playing against Brazil and winning the 2019 SAFF Championship. Devi aspires to elevate her team's performance in the upcoming SAFF Championship match against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Ahead of achieving a milestone few have reached, India's football captain Ashalata Devi will notch her 100th international appearance on Thursday. Devi highlights playing against football titans Brazil and securing the 2019 SAFF Championship as defining moments of her 13-year journey.

The seasoned centre-back has been a stalwart in India's defence. On Thursday, she dons the Blue Tigresses' jersey against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship, a match laden with national pride and personal accomplishment. 'Facing legends like Marta was unforgettable,' Devi reminisced, speaking exclusively to the AIFF.

Looking back, she pinpointed the AFC Women's Asian Cup withdrawal due to COVID-19 as a significant setback but remains hopeful for this year's SAFF games. Her accolades, including multiple SAFF victories and a nomination for the AFC player of the year, underscore her influence in Indian football.

