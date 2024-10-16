Excitement Builds for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas enters its 19th round in the season's 24-race calendar. With a lap distance of 5.513km, the track extends over 56 laps totaling 308.405 km. Last year's race saw Max Verstappen clinching the title for Red Bull.

As one of the few modern counter-clockwise tracks. Lewis Hamilton shines with six wins, the most on this track, followed by victories in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, showcasing unmatched prowess over the circuit's 20 challenging turns.

This season, Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes have shared victory spoils, a first since 2021. Verstappen leads the championship standing, displaying dominance with 61 career victories, while Hamilton retains a record 105 wins, currently leading podium appearances.

