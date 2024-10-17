India's Batting Collapse in First Test Against New Zealand
India endured a disappointing start in their first innings against New Zealand, scoring only 46 runs. The collapse was engineered by Matt Henry and William O’Rourke, who took 5 and 4 wickets respectively. India's batsmen couldn't withstand the aggressive bowling, resulting in a quick succession of dismissals.
India faced a dramatic batting collapse on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand, managing a meager 46 runs in their first innings.
New Zealand's bowlers, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, dominated the field. Henry took an impressive five wickets, while O'Rourke captured four, dismantling India's batting order swiftly.
The match, held on Thursday, saw India struggle against aggressive bowling, as key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to provide resistance, leading to an unexpectedly low total.
