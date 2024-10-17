New Zealand's Bowlers Dominate as India Crumbles on Day Two
On the second day of the first Test match, New Zealand's bowlers overpowered India, dismissing their team for just 46 runs. Matt Henry emerged as the hero with a five-wicket haul, while William O’Rourke took four crucial wickets. India's batsmen struggled significantly in a disappointing innings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:48 IST
On Thursday, during the second day of the first Test against New Zealand, India's batting lineup suffered a collapse, managing only 46 runs in their first innings.
New Zealand's Matt Henry led the charge with an impressive five-wicket haul, demolishing India's batting order with precision.
William O’Rourke also contributed significantly, taking four wickets, adding to the woes of the Indian batsmen during the brief innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- New Zealand
- Test match
- cricket
- Matt Henry
- William O’Rourke
- bowling
- scoreboard
- wickets
- collapse
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Reclaims Top Spot in ICC Test Bowling Rankings
Rickelton's Fiery Knock and Williams' Bowling Brilliance Propel South Africa to Victory
Suryakumar Yadav Delightful Over India's Bowling Depth in T20I Victory
India's Struggle Against Dominant Bowling Attack
Arundhati Reddy's Stellar Bowling Secures India's Victory Over Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup