New Zealand's Bowlers Dominate as India Crumbles on Day Two

On the second day of the first Test match, New Zealand's bowlers overpowered India, dismissing their team for just 46 runs. Matt Henry emerged as the hero with a five-wicket haul, while William O’Rourke took four crucial wickets. India's batsmen struggled significantly in a disappointing innings.

Updated: 17-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:48 IST
Cricket Australia

On Thursday, during the second day of the first Test against New Zealand, India's batting lineup suffered a collapse, managing only 46 runs in their first innings.

New Zealand's Matt Henry led the charge with an impressive five-wicket haul, demolishing India's batting order with precision.

William O’Rourke also contributed significantly, taking four wickets, adding to the woes of the Indian batsmen during the brief innings.

