New Zealand's Bowlers Dominate as India Crumbles on Day Two

On Thursday, during the second day of the first Test against New Zealand, India's batting lineup suffered a collapse, managing only 46 runs in their first innings.

New Zealand's Matt Henry led the charge with an impressive five-wicket haul, demolishing India's batting order with precision.

William O’Rourke also contributed significantly, taking four wickets, adding to the woes of the Indian batsmen during the brief innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)