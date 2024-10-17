Kuldeep Yadav Shines Amidst India's Historic Test Cricket Low

Kuldeep Yadav provided the pivotal breakthrough for India as New Zealand reached 82/1 at tea on day two of the first Test. The Kiwis extended their lead to 36 runs here on Thursday.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham fell leg-before to Kuldeep Yadav for a meager 15 runs. Meanwhile, Devon Conway powered the visitors' charge with an unbeaten 61. Partnered by Will Young, who remained at 5 not out, Conway kept New Zealand in control.

In stark contrast, India suffered a historic embarrassment, scoring just 46 in their first innings—their lowest ever total in home Test cricket. Brief scores show India trail New Zealand by 36 runs.

