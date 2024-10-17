Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav Shines Amidst India's Historic Test Cricket Low

Kuldeep Yadav took a crucial wicket, trapping New Zealand captain Tom Latham leg-before on day two of the Test match against India. Despite this, Devon Conway's unbeaten 61 kept New Zealand ahead with a lead of 36 runs. India registered their lowest Test total at home with 46 all-out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST
Kuldeep Yadav Shines Amidst India's Historic Test Cricket Low
Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav provided the pivotal breakthrough for India as New Zealand reached 82/1 at tea on day two of the first Test. The Kiwis extended their lead to 36 runs here on Thursday.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham fell leg-before to Kuldeep Yadav for a meager 15 runs. Meanwhile, Devon Conway powered the visitors' charge with an unbeaten 61. Partnered by Will Young, who remained at 5 not out, Conway kept New Zealand in control.

In stark contrast, India suffered a historic embarrassment, scoring just 46 in their first innings—their lowest ever total in home Test cricket. Brief scores show India trail New Zealand by 36 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024