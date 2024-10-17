Kuldeep Yadav Shines Amidst India's Historic Test Cricket Low
Kuldeep Yadav took a crucial wicket, trapping New Zealand captain Tom Latham leg-before on day two of the Test match against India. Despite this, Devon Conway's unbeaten 61 kept New Zealand ahead with a lead of 36 runs. India registered their lowest Test total at home with 46 all-out.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST
Kuldeep Yadav provided the pivotal breakthrough for India as New Zealand reached 82/1 at tea on day two of the first Test. The Kiwis extended their lead to 36 runs here on Thursday.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham fell leg-before to Kuldeep Yadav for a meager 15 runs. Meanwhile, Devon Conway powered the visitors' charge with an unbeaten 61. Partnered by Will Young, who remained at 5 not out, Conway kept New Zealand in control.
In stark contrast, India suffered a historic embarrassment, scoring just 46 in their first innings—their lowest ever total in home Test cricket. Brief scores show India trail New Zealand by 36 runs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tim Southee Steps Down as New Zealand Test Captain, Tom Latham Takes Over
Tim Southee Steps Down, Tom Latham Named New Zealand Test Captain
Tim Southee Steps Down: Tom Latham to Lead New Zealand in India Series
Tom Latham: New Zealand's Sombre Cricket Captaincy Handover
Fearless Leadership: Tom Latham's Bold Strategy in India