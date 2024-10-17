Left Menu

New Zealand Dominates India in Shock Opening Test Collapse

New Zealand confidently batted to 82/1 after bundling India out for their lowest ever home score of 46. Devon Conway's half-century and a strategic bowling performance by Mark Henry and William O'Rourke sealed New Zealand's dominant position in the opening Test match against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:14 IST
New Zealand Dominates India in Shock Opening Test Collapse
Cricket Australia Image Credit:

New Zealand took charge at the opening Test against India, reaching 82/1 at tea after dismantling the hosts for a mere 46 runs—a record low for India at home. Devon Conway hit a solid 61, strengthening his side's advantage as India struggled to recover from the shock collapse.

The Blackcaps' strong position was a result of incisive bowling by Mark Henry and William O'Rourke. Henry claimed 5/15 and O'Rourke supported with 4/22, troubling India's batsmen. Tim Southee's cunning seam attack set the tone early, dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with a lethal delivery.

India's batting woes continued as significant wickets fell rapidly, including Virat Kohli's early exit. Despite Rishabh Pant's brief resistance, the team was unable to rally, collapsing entirely shortly after lunch. With a devastating opening display, New Zealand now holds a commanding lead in this Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024