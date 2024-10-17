New Zealand Dominates India in Shock Opening Test Collapse

New Zealand took charge at the opening Test against India, reaching 82/1 at tea after dismantling the hosts for a mere 46 runs—a record low for India at home. Devon Conway hit a solid 61, strengthening his side's advantage as India struggled to recover from the shock collapse.

The Blackcaps' strong position was a result of incisive bowling by Mark Henry and William O'Rourke. Henry claimed 5/15 and O'Rourke supported with 4/22, troubling India's batsmen. Tim Southee's cunning seam attack set the tone early, dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with a lethal delivery.

India's batting woes continued as significant wickets fell rapidly, including Virat Kohli's early exit. Despite Rishabh Pant's brief resistance, the team was unable to rally, collapsing entirely shortly after lunch. With a devastating opening display, New Zealand now holds a commanding lead in this Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)