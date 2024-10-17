New Zealand Dominates India on Day 2 Amid Kuldeep's Late Breakthrough

New Zealand assumed firm command over India on Day 2 of the first Test match, played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, despite a late evening breakthrough by Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav. By the end of the second session, New Zealand had convincingly posted 82/1, with Devon Conway on 61 not out.

Kuldeep Yadav, known for his 'Chinaman' spin, offered India some relief by taking a crucial wicket towards the session's end. This breakthrough came after Ravichandran Ashwin faltered post-lunch, edging to Glenn Phillips, allowing Matt Henry to register his fourth wicket for the day.

India's batting lineup faltered dramatically, collapsing for just 46 runs, their lowest home score in Test history, as Henry and O'Rourke dismantled their tail end. In contrast, New Zealand's Conway showcased resilience, scoring freely and nullifying the threats posed by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, as spinners Ashwin and Yadav sought to turn fortunes around.

