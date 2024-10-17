Left Menu

New Zealand Dominates India on Day 2 Amid Kuldeep's Late Breakthrough

New Zealand exerts substantial control over India during the second day of the opening Test in Bengaluru, with a strong performance at 82/1. Kuldeep Yadav's crucial wicket provides brief respite for the hosts, whose batting collapse sees them all out for 46, New Zealand leading their charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:20 IST
New Zealand Dominates India on Day 2 Amid Kuldeep's Late Breakthrough
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand assumed firm command over India on Day 2 of the first Test match, played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, despite a late evening breakthrough by Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav. By the end of the second session, New Zealand had convincingly posted 82/1, with Devon Conway on 61 not out.

Kuldeep Yadav, known for his 'Chinaman' spin, offered India some relief by taking a crucial wicket towards the session's end. This breakthrough came after Ravichandran Ashwin faltered post-lunch, edging to Glenn Phillips, allowing Matt Henry to register his fourth wicket for the day.

India's batting lineup faltered dramatically, collapsing for just 46 runs, their lowest home score in Test history, as Henry and O'Rourke dismantled their tail end. In contrast, New Zealand's Conway showcased resilience, scoring freely and nullifying the threats posed by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, as spinners Ashwin and Yadav sought to turn fortunes around.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024