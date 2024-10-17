India's Sports Transformation: New Policy and Bill to Revolutionize Governance

In a landmark announcement, India's Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, revealed significant reforms aimed at overhauling the nation's sports sector. During a speech in New Delhi on Thursday, Mandaviya introduced a new sports policy and an accompanying Sports Bill, crucial steps in India's ambition to elevate its sports governance by the centenary of its independence in 2047.

The minister disclosed that discussions have taken place with 49 sports federations, fostering a collaborative approach to the proposed Sports Bill. "Initially, the sports policy will be rolled out, followed by the Sports Bill and subsequent government reforms. Our commitment is to integrate the invaluable suggestions from these federations as we progress," Mandaviya stated.

Ahead of this announcement, a pivotal meeting was convened at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, chaired by Mandaviya. This coincides with the Ministry's release of the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, which is open for public and stakeholder feedback until October 25. This comprehensive Bill aims to set a robust framework for sports governance, prioritizing ethical conduct, athlete welfare, and transparent governance. Central to the Bill is the Sports Regulatory Board of India, which will oversee National Sports Federations' adherence to governance and ethical standards.

