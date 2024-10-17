Left Menu

Kartik Singh Shines at Nomura Cup Amidst Fierce Competition

At the halfway mark of the 30th Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for the Nomura Cup, 14-year-old Kartik Singh impresses by maintaining a top-10 position. The Indian team ranks eighth, as Japan leads both the individual and team categories. The event reflects intense competition among 19 nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:39 IST
India golfer Kartik Singh (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
In a sterling showcase of young talent, Kartik Singh, a 14-year-old Indian golfer, has captured attention at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for the Nomura Cup. Following a commendable 71 in the first round, Singh maintained his impressive performance with a 72 in the second round, securing his place in the top 10 midway through the competition.

Meanwhile, the tournament sees Japan's Masayuki Yamashita and Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Minh leading the individual rankings, both posting impressive scores of 71-65. In the team event, Japan holds a strong lead at 10-under, with Vietnam and New Zealand tied for second at 8-under. The Indian team stands at eighth place overall.

Countries are battling it out at the picturesque Vinpearl Hai Phong as the tension builds with each round. The competition remains fierce with teams from Korea and Australia close behind Japan, highlighting a vibrant mix of emerging talent across Asia-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

