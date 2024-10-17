Unyielding Conway Steers New Zealand as India Hits Rock Bottom at Home

In a dramatic turn of events at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, India was bowled out for their lowest total at home in Test matches, scoring just 46 runs on a rare off day against New Zealand's skilled bowlers.

Devon Conway anchored New Zealand's innings with a vital 91 runs, propelling the team to a promising 180 for three at the close of play, establishing a significant 134-run lead.

India's woes were further compounded when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant left the field injured, following a knee blow from a delivery by Ravindra Jadeja.

(With inputs from agencies.)