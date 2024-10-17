Left Menu

Unyielding Conway Steers New Zealand as India Hits Rock Bottom at Home

India registered its lowest Test innings total at home on day two against New Zealand, bowled out for 46. Devon Conway shone for the Kiwis with a composed 91 as they secured a 134-run lead. India's struggles were compounded by Rishabh Pant's injury scare during a challenging day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:04 IST
Unyielding Conway Steers New Zealand as India Hits Rock Bottom at Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, India was bowled out for their lowest total at home in Test matches, scoring just 46 runs on a rare off day against New Zealand's skilled bowlers.

Devon Conway anchored New Zealand's innings with a vital 91 runs, propelling the team to a promising 180 for three at the close of play, establishing a significant 134-run lead.

India's woes were further compounded when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant left the field injured, following a knee blow from a delivery by Ravindra Jadeja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024