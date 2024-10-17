Unyielding Conway Steers New Zealand as India Hits Rock Bottom at Home
India registered its lowest Test innings total at home on day two against New Zealand, bowled out for 46. Devon Conway shone for the Kiwis with a composed 91 as they secured a 134-run lead. India's struggles were compounded by Rishabh Pant's injury scare during a challenging day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:04 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, India was bowled out for their lowest total at home in Test matches, scoring just 46 runs on a rare off day against New Zealand's skilled bowlers.
Devon Conway anchored New Zealand's innings with a vital 91 runs, propelling the team to a promising 180 for three at the close of play, establishing a significant 134-run lead.
India's woes were further compounded when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant left the field injured, following a knee blow from a delivery by Ravindra Jadeja.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- New Zealand
- Cricket
- Test
- Devon Conway
- Rishabh Pant
- bowled out
- Chinnaswamy
- innings
- sports
Advertisement