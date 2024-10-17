Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Unbeaten Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC Set for ISL Thriller

The 2024-25 ISL season witnesses a dramatic twist, as Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC rise from last season's lower ranks to lead the table unbeaten. Both teams clash on October 18, aiming to secure a historic fifth clean sheet for BFC and continue PFC's relentless late-game scoring surge.

Updated: 17-10-2024 18:29 IST
BFC's Suresh Singh Wangjam in action against MBSG in ISL 2024-25 (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
The 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season has taken a fascinating turn, surprising fans and analysts alike as Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Punjab FC (PFC) soar to the top of the table. Both teams, having finished last season in modest positions of 10th and 8th, respectively, have emerged as league frontrunners. This Friday, October 18, all eyes will be on their highly anticipated encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, with both clubs maintaining unbeaten records this season.

Guided by Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC has demonstrated a formidable start, securing four consecutive clean sheets—a record-equalling feat in ISL history. Achieving an unprecedented fifth would further solidify their defensive prowess. With balance in both attack and defense, BFC have delivered electrifying performances, netting three or more goals in their last two home fixtures, a repeat of which would extend their streak in ISL waypoints.

As the competition heats up, Punjab FC has maintained its momentum from a strong second half last season, currently trailing Bengaluru by a single point with a game in hand. Displaying an aggressive attacking mindset, Punjab have generated numerous scoring chances, famously scoring half of their goals post-85th-minute, underlining their resilience. As per current form, this fixture promises a compelling narrative.

Latest News

