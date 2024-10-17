Triumph Amidst Triggers: Jaipur Marksmen Shine at ISSF World Cup Final

Two marksmen from Jaipur, Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, became the highlight of India's ISSF World Cup Final campaign, claiming a silver and a bronze medal on the competition's final day.

Vivaan, at 22, and Anantjeet, a 26-year-old Olympian, achieved personal career milestones with their performances at the Karni Singh Range, where India's team finished with two silver and two bronze medals overall.

Despite challenging competition, Vivaan maintained focus, shooting 44 in the final round to secure silver. Anantjeet faced technical hurdles during his event, yet managed to win a bronze in men's skeet, showcasing composure and resolve under pressure.

