Triumph Amidst Triggers: Jaipur Marksmen Shine at ISSF World Cup Final

Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Naruka emerged as stars at the ISSF World Cup Final, earning silver and bronze medals. Vivaan's competitive spirit was evident as he secured his first individual senior medal in trap shooting. Anantjeet also displayed resilience despite technical challenges, clinching bronze in men's skeet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:04 IST
Two marksmen from Jaipur, Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, became the highlight of India's ISSF World Cup Final campaign, claiming a silver and a bronze medal on the competition's final day.

Vivaan, at 22, and Anantjeet, a 26-year-old Olympian, achieved personal career milestones with their performances at the Karni Singh Range, where India's team finished with two silver and two bronze medals overall.

Despite challenging competition, Vivaan maintained focus, shooting 44 in the final round to secure silver. Anantjeet faced technical hurdles during his event, yet managed to win a bronze in men's skeet, showcasing composure and resolve under pressure.

