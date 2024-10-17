Left Menu

Tragic End for Pop Star Liam Payne in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne, the renowned member of One Direction, tragically passed away at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Emergency services were previously alerted about Payne's condition, as he was reportedly under the influence and destructive in his hotel room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:20 IST
Liam Payne

Liam Payne, the pop star known for his success with One Direction, died unexpectedly at the age of 31 after a tragic fall from a hotel's third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires.

Reports indicate that Payne was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, causing concern among hotel staff who called emergency services. A shocking audio release further reveals details of the fateful afternoon.

The incident has led to an outpouring of grief from fans worldwide, marking a somber moment for the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

