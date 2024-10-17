Left Menu

Dynamic Italian Rugby Squad Gears Up for November Internationals

Tommaso Allan returns and Dino Lamb is back from injury as they join Italy's squad for the November internationals under coach Gonzalo Quesada. The squad faces Argentina, Georgia, and New Zealand. Stephen Varney is absent. Newcomers include Tommaso Di Bartolomeo and Giulio Bertaccini, while Matt Gallagher is also called up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:23 IST
The Italian rugby team, under the guidance of Gonzalo Quesada, prepares for its November international series with the return of seasoned players like Tommaso Allan and the recovery of Dino Lamb from injury, as announced Thursday.

Allan, who took a hiatus from the team earlier this year to focus on family commitments, is back in the lineup, signaling stability in the team's flyhalf position. Meanwhile, Lamb's return speaks volumes about the squad's depth as he earns his first call-up from Quesada, having qualified under the previous coach despite missing recent matches due to injury.

Stephen Varney, however, will not join the squad, as the scrumhalf is currently not favored at Gloucester and anticipated to transfer to a new club soon. The 34-man roster is set to compete against formidable teams Argentina, Georgia, and New Zealand, presenting a robust challenge for Quesada's strategic selections.

