Gurpreet Pal Singh Clinches Gold at ACO World Chess Championship

Indian FIDE Master Gurpreet Pal Singh has brought home gold at the ACO World Chess Championship held in Crete, Greece. Singh, who has coached chess talents like Grandmaster Sahaj Grover, emerged victorious in the nine-round event, competing against players from 29 different countries.

In securing the title, Gurpreet notched seven points from a possible nine. After opening with a win, he was narrowly held to a draw by Germany's Ralph Ennerbach. Despite the setback, Singh, an employee of Indian Railways, rallied with a string of five victories and four draws to clinch the top spot.

Reflecting on his achievement, Singh expressed gratitude to his support system, particularly his late father. "I dedicate this victory to my father, who provided invaluable support during my formative years," he remarked. Singh also praised the ACO's innovative championship format, hoping it will benefit others in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)